65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$866
870 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Results within 1 mile of Westland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
40617 BLYTHEFIELD Lane
40617 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
Best location at The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained and quiet end upper unit.
Results within 5 miles of Westland
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
42461 Lilley Pointe Drive
42461 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1028 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED IN 2017! BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CANTON CONDO W/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. READY TO MOVE IN. FEATURING AN ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & MARBLE FLOORING. 2 FULL BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CERAMIC FLOORING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
41280 MAPLEWOOD Drive
41280 Maplewood Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1502 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION. FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPETS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ITS OWN BATHS, WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND A FULL BASEMENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
43598 W ARBOR WAY DR APT 116 Drive
43598 W Arbor Way Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1037 sqft
ENJOY MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CONDO.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS. 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
45933 Graystone Lane
45933 Graystone Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1505 sqft
Check out this lovely entry level, end unit ranch condo!! Peaceful setting in Traditions At Cambridge . View of the pond with fountain in front and woods in the back. New carpet. Vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace in great room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
41211 N MAPLEWOOD
41211 N Maplewood Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1779 sqft
Freshly Painted by Professional Painter. Excellent hardwood fl in foyer. Great rm w/ fireplace. 2nd floor loft area which can be used as a 3rd bedroom. 2nd fl laundry. Private Master Ste w/private upgraded tiled jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Morley
1 Unit Available
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
39763 ROCKCREST Circle Circle
39763 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
NOW available. Springwater Park Brick condo. Bright, neutral, open. Outstanding location. Walk to shopping,restaurants & parks. Easy access to commuting corridors( 696, I-275, M-14). Just 30 minutes to Metro airport. Great room with inviting balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7929 N canton center rd
7929 North Canton Center Road, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Unique 2 BR upper flat in Canton!!!! Available 06/01/20 Rare,unique "one of a kind" upper flat like no other!!! Spacious, clean, "homelike",safe,2 br,2 bath,1150 square feet and an awesome 40 foot sun porch!!! Feels like living in the top half of a
Results within 10 miles of Westland
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
55 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
88 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$985
864 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month

Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

