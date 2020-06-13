/
/
plymouth
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise
45274 Denise Drive, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2295 sqft
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Westland
6 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
51 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19697 Northridge Dr.
19697 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- 2 BR/2Bath condo ready for immediate occupancy! Laminate floors throughout, all appliances included, large living & dining area, MBR with walk-in closet! (RLNE5771270)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
42020 Queen Anne Ct
42020 Queen Anne Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
CARPET IN BEDROOMS HAVE JUST BEEN REPLACED. FRONT BEDROOM WINDOW TO BE REPLACED. SHARP, CLEAN HOME W/ FANTASTIC LOCATION & SERENE VIEWS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Plymouth, the median rent is $717 for a studio, $807 for a 1-bedroom, $1,008 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,363 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plymouth, check out our monthly Plymouth Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Plymouth area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plymouth from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OH