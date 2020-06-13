Apartment List
/
MI
/
livonia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

238 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI

📍

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clements Circle
1 Unit Available
10020 Seltzer St
10020 Seltzer Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement 3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
29205 Dardanella
29205 Dardanella St, Livonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
******* Beautiful two Bedroom one full bathroom ranch for rent. Comes with all appliances: stove, refrigerator, Dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. home has central air and laundry room is in basement. newer carpet throughout. Backyard *********

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27811 5 Mile Road
27811 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,200
1425 sqft
The unit for lease is the larger unit to the west. NOT Lila's Pierogi There are 24 total parking spots with 8 of those in front along 5 Mile. Please do not approach tenants or view without an appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
29225 7 MILE Road
29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
SMB Estates
1 Unit Available
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19995 Lexington
19995 Lexington, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1224 sqft
19995 Lexington - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21625 Jacksonville St
21625 Jacksonville Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21625 Jacksonville St in Farmington Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18658 Indian
18658 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Bathroom is nicely updated. There is a 1.5 car garage, a fenced yard, and a partially finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
20581 Negaunee Street
20581 Negaunee Street, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20581 Negaunee Street in Wayne County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Livonia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Livonia is $937, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,219.
Studio
$775
1 Bed
$937
2 Beds
$1,219
3+ Beds
$1,619
City GuideLivonia
Livonia, Michigan

If you’re searching for a community with easy access to the Motor City, look no further than Livonia, Michigan. A quick jaunt northwest of downtown Detroit, Livonia epitomizes the word “suburb”. It was originally settled by pioneers from New England, and saw a growth in population through the 50s and 60s, as citizens from Detroit migrated outwards.

Apartment Hunting

Being mostly residential neighborhoods and home-owners, Livonia isn’t much of a renter’s haven. Only about 11% of the population rents homes or apartments here, but that doesn’t mean finding a place is impossible.

Apartment complexes, especially the larger variety, are pretty easy to find. Expect to see most of your apartment options in small, usually two or three floor, buildings. Some of these will be multi-building communities with small community amenities, like covered parking and laundry facilities. There are also newer and nicer condo-quality units, too. If a house is what you’re looking for, there are plenty of different types and sizes available in nice neighborhoods. Average rental prices range from the upper 100s to the mid 1000s per month, depending on the size and quality you choose.

But Where to Look?

Some factors may affect location slightly, but on the whole, don’t expect the neighborhoods to be too distinct. Here are a few things to remember as you explore your housing options:

Cardinal Directions: The I-96 freeway cuts through the southern half of the city, and the portion immediately south of the freeway is a little sparse for living. This area has some industrial sections and shopping centers. The largest neighborhoods you’re going to find will be on the northwest side, where streets spread out, and wind around all willy-nilly. For the most part, though, there’s very little directional pattern to the city’s neighborhoods.

Living in Livonia

Livonia may not have many ground-breaking national claims to fame, but is considered by locals to be one of the most “liveable” cities of metro-Detroit, and a great place to call home. The community has easy access to nearby cities for commuting or entertainment. It has many areas for recreation and shopping.

Getting Around: Like all of Metro Detroit, Livonia is a car-based city (gotta show that Motor City pride!) Livonia has no public transit system, but it runs shuttle buses that pick up and drop off commuters from SMART and D-DOT bus lines in nearby cities.

We’ve seen Livonia described by locals as being very “wonder bread”, which is great for some, but can be a bit of a disappointment for others. Maybe you prefer wheat bread, challah or pita, or maybe even a nice pumpernickel loaf. We can never be quite sure until we take a bite though, so we’ll leave you to do your own taste test of Livonia’s lifestyle and see for yourself.

June 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Livonia rent trends were flat over the past month

Livonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Livonia stand at $937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. Livonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Livonia, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Livonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Livonia, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Livonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Livonia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Livonia.
    • While Livonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Livonia than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Livonia?
    In Livonia, the median rent is $775 for a studio, $937 for a 1-bedroom, $1,219 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,619 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Livonia, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Livonia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Livonia area include Schoolcraft College, Madonna University, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, and College for Creative Studies. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Livonia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Livonia from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

    Similar Pages

    Livonia 1 BedroomsLivonia Apartments with Garage
    Livonia Apartments with GymLivonia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Livonia Studio Apartments