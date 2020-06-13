/
154 Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI📍
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
32142 Newcastle Street
32142 Newcastle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
32142 Newcastle 3 bedroom/1bath Ranch located in Romulus - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/32142-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
36227 Vinewood Street
36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking.
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.
8498 WAYNE Road
8498 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,950
1590 sqft
Commercial Property with nice size parking lot. Owner will consider dividing the unit into 2 units. New street sign coming soon. The units have new furnace, windows, lot, bathrooms. Fully remodeled Units wont last !!! Suite A is 1590 sq ft $1950.00.
15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
36547 GODDARD Road
36547 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,200
3300 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN ROMULUS - RIGHT NEXT TO CVS. 3,300 Square Foot Open Building with Drop Ceilings, Walls, Shelves and Bathroom just 1 1/2 Miles to I-94, 2 Miles to I-275 and 5 mins to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.
Inkster
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)
Westland
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,
Wayne
34032 Winslow St
34032 Winslow Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.
Wayne
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.
Westland
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Dearborn Heights
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
27330 VAN BORN Road
27330 Van Born Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,500
8356 sqft
8,000 SQ FT BUILDING ON A BUSY INTERSECTION IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS. BUILDING IS USED AS MECHANIC REPAIR SHOP LOCATED ON VAN BORN & INKSTER INTERSECTION, FOR SALE FOR $359K. Call agent for showing...
Wayne
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.
Wayne
35000 VAN BORN Road
35000 Van Born Road, Wayne, MI
Studio
$4,500
5500 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILD CARE, SCHOOL, OFFICE AND OTHER USES. MANY ROOMS, OFFICE AREAS AND OPEN AREAS.
Dearborn Heights
5700 CUMMINGS Road
5700 Cummings St, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$4,500
18000 sqft
PROPERTY 1800 SQ FT FOR LEASE $4,500 MONTHLY. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$857
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
