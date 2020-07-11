118 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westland
1421 EDWIN Street
1421 Edwin St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1956 sqft
ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
Westland
1514 S Walton Street
1514 South Walton Street, Westland, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2160 sqft
This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
6162 HERBERT Street
6162 Herbert St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH IN HART OF WESTLAND. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA. MONTH AND HALF DEPOSIT. TENANT REQUIRES PROVE OF INCOME AND CREDIT REPORT.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Garden City
412 radcliff
412 Radcliff Street, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1350sqft 3 bedroom brick ranch in garden city desirable neighborhood. Hardwood floor, newer bathroom, new windows, new doors, new electrical fixtures and outlets. Large family room with fireplace. Washer dryer gas stove and dishwasher.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9119 Beatrice Street
9119 Beatrice Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Renovated home features refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new maple cabinets and flooring in kitchen, furnace and doors. Full basement partially finished perfect for game room or man's cave. Immediate occupancy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. *****WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING SINCE.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11665 Norborne
11665 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
1105 sq. ft., 4 bed, 1 bath Redford Bungalow with oversized two car detached garage and huge fenced yard with shed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate St
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
21745 POWERS Avenue
21745 Powers Ave, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING TONS OF CABINETS GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIVING ROOM , NEWER CARPET,NEWER BATH VANITY, ,YARD IS VERY NICELY CARED ,2 CAR GARAGE IS HEATED AND

July 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents increased moderately over the past month

Westland rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

