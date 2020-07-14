All apartments in Westland
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
Westwood Village Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Westwood Village Apartments

37830 Westwood Cir · (209) 231-6571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign a 9 month lease and JULY RENT IS ON US! Apply this week and save $50 on your application fee with promo code MOVE. Stop by for a self-guided tour and secure your new home TODAY!
Location

37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 520-203 · Avail. Jul 31

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 580-203 · Avail. Jul 31

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 775-204 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 775-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 570-106 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 785-206 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
tennis court
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With easy access to I-96 and I-94, Westwood Village apartments are minutes away from Ford, Chrysler and Schoolcraft Community College, as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Plymouth.The professional on-site management and maintenance teams take pride in their community which is reflected in the expertly landscaped grounds, pristine common areas and well-maintained buildings.We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,12,16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $100 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500- One and a half months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood Village Apartments have any available units?
Westwood Village Apartments has 13 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwood Village Apartments have?
Some of Westwood Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Sign a 9 month lease and JULY RENT IS ON US! Apply this week and save $50 on your application fee with promo code MOVE. Stop by for a self-guided tour and secure your new home TODAY!
Is Westwood Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westwood Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westwood Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Westwood Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westwood Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westwood Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Westwood Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Westwood Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Westwood Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
