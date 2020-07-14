Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking tennis court

We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With easy access to I-96 and I-94, Westwood Village apartments are minutes away from Ford, Chrysler and Schoolcraft Community College, as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Plymouth.The professional on-site management and maintenance teams take pride in their community which is reflected in the expertly landscaped grounds, pristine common areas and well-maintained buildings.We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.