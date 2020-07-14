Amenities
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With easy access to I-96 and I-94, Westwood Village apartments are minutes away from Ford, Chrysler and Schoolcraft Community College, as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Plymouth.The professional on-site management and maintenance teams take pride in their community which is reflected in the expertly landscaped grounds, pristine common areas and well-maintained buildings.We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.