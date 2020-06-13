/
164 Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI📍
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
356 Longfellow St
356 Longfellow, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with basement in Inkster. Section 8 ONLY...MUST have a 3 bedroom voucher and moving packet for consideration. SECTION 8 TENANTS ONLY.. NO APPLICATION FEE. Please send an email ONLY if you are interested in viewing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3517 Hickory St.
3517 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
760 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westland
1 Unit Available
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 8
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Inkster, the median rent is $548 for a studio, $662 for a 1-bedroom, $862 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,146 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Inkster, check out our monthly Inkster Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Inkster area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Inkster from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
