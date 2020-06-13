206 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI📍
If you have your telescope, maybe you can see the other side from Westland, Michigan, just a short half-hour drive from the banks of Lake Erie. The city of pride, progress and promise, has been dubbed by many visitors as the place to be if you want to excel in all the important aspects of your life. And the reasons are here today.Despite all the praise, Westland still happens to just a medium-sized city positioned in the state of Michigan, with a population that's living and earning their daily bread here. Occasionally, they eat it, too. Even though many of the surrounding cities have been adversely affected by poor finances in the recent years, Westland has been consistently well-managed, resulting in budget surpluses every year.
The Westland real estate market covers a location of some 20 square miles in Wayne County, about 16 miles from Detroit. So people looking for houses to rent in Westland have more than enough geographical area to do their search and find a convenient residence to call home. And the best place to start, considering the size of the aforementioned geographical area, would be the Internet (then a realtor, if nothing impressive shows up.)
If you're looking to rent in Westland, you need to be convincing as terrific tenants to potential landlords -- as nothing else will give you access into their houses. So, arm yourself with documents that speak positively about your ability to pay the rent and also take care of the landlords property. Easy enough, right? Think credit report, employers note, paycheck or even a referral letter from your current landlord. Also check out the landlords take on pets, just in case there is any aversion -- or allergy -- of them.
If you are going to live here, rest assured that you have made the right decision. The charm and serenity of Westland's neighborhoods are disarming for newbies. Below is a short description of the main neighborhoods.
Happiness Rd: You definitely won't be sad here. Rent is average in this area, and the vacancy rate is 14.3 %. There is a lot of hope should of finding a house, should you decide this is the place. You will have the option of settling into a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment or one of the many family houses that dot this locale. Commuting is not a problem, as it takes roughly 30 minutes to get to most places of work. If you take a dip in the carpool, then the time taken could be considerably shorter.$$$$
City Center: The average rental cost in Westland City Center is very low. However, the 2.7%-vacancy rate does not make things easy. This is a retiree's dream community, and perhaps that's the reason why no one is moving out soon. It's calm and peaceful, has a very low crime rate. And two local parks reside within this neighborhood's borders. $$
Joy Rd / Edward N Hines Dr: If you can navigate through the vacancy rate of 5.6 %, expect to land an averagely sized or small, single-family house. Apartment complexes also exist for those who like to tower above others.$$$
Warren Rd / N Wayne Rd: Expect to easily land a medium-sized, single-family house or spend your life living in an apartment complex if you end up in this neighborhood. A one-way commute to work could take you less than half an hour, if you dont take any detours to White Castle. $$$$
S Newburgh Rd / Avondale St: The average rental prices in this locale is higher than most neighborhoods in Westland. If you choose to move here, in the southern part of the city, expect to get a medium-sized or large family house or apartment. At prices that range from yikes to OMG.$$$$$
Cowan Rd / N Wayne Rd: This neighborhood is primarily comprised of medium sized to small, single-family, homes and townhomes. The average rent demanded by landlord is ridiculously inexpensive, and the vacancy rate is 4.7 %. Perfect for fishermen and fisherwomen--Nankin Lake is a wonderful summer hangout. $
Warren Rd / N Newburgh Rd: The vacancy rate in this neighborhood stands at 8.8 % and if convinced to live in this place, most job locations are a bit further from this community. Also expect to live in either a medium-sized, single-family home or an apartment. $$$
Ann Arbor Trl / N Middlebelt Rd: Both family homes and apartments are available in this side of town. The existing vacancy rate is a bit higher than other areas of Westland. The west portion of the Middle Rouge Parkway juts into this neighborhood. Great spot for strollin'.$$$$
Cherry Hill Rd / S Newburgh Rd: Located just east of the 275 highway, this area has a very low vacancy rate, and not as many cherry trees as one would expect. The neighborhood is primarily made up of medium-sized to large-family houses. $$$$$
Central City Pky / N Wayne Rd: This real estate locale is primarily comprised of average-sized apartment complexes and some single-family houses. Shoppers will be excited about--or scared of--the close proximity to West Ridge Shopping Center, Westland Center, and Westland Crossings Shopping Center. Confused yet?$$$
Westland is very conducive for commuters, and it takes an average of 30 minutes to get to work. And when work is not in the cards, the local citizenry have many other options to keep them busy.
The Wayne/Westland Parks and Recreation Center has an abundance of indoor and outdoor recreational services to meet the needs of all ages, genders, shapes, and sizes. With about 37 parks, which includes athletic fields, bike parks, and playgrounds, one can easily tell what kind of leisure activities people in Westland value.
The Wayne Community Center, found at the edge of Howe Road and Annapolis, is a meeting place for people to take pleasure in each others company. This community center houses the Patrick J. Norton Recreation & Exercise Club, the Ice Arena, Ted D'Pulos Aquatic Area, and many other interesting activities. Who needs video games and cable TV? As for schooling, there are over 20 schools to choose from; if you have young children or are looking to start a family. So that area is well covered, too.
June 2020 Westland Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Westland rents declined slightly over the past month
Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Detroit Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
- Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
- Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
- Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
- While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.