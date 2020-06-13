206 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Scoping the Neighborhoods

If you are going to live here, rest assured that you have made the right decision. The charm and serenity of Westland's neighborhoods are disarming for newbies. Below is a short description of the main neighborhoods.

Happiness Rd: You definitely won't be sad here. Rent is average in this area, and the vacancy rate is 14.3 %. There is a lot of hope should of finding a house, should you decide this is the place. You will have the option of settling into a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment or one of the many family houses that dot this locale. Commuting is not a problem, as it takes roughly 30 minutes to get to most places of work. If you take a dip in the carpool, then the time taken could be considerably shorter.$$$$

City Center: The average rental cost in Westland City Center is very low. However, the 2.7%-vacancy rate does not make things easy. This is a retiree's dream community, and perhaps that's the reason why no one is moving out soon. It's calm and peaceful, has a very low crime rate. And two local parks reside within this neighborhood's borders. $$

Joy Rd / Edward N Hines Dr: If you can navigate through the vacancy rate of 5.6 %, expect to land an averagely sized or small, single-family house. Apartment complexes also exist for those who like to tower above others.$$$

Warren Rd / N Wayne Rd: Expect to easily land a medium-sized, single-family house or spend your life living in an apartment complex if you end up in this neighborhood. A one-way commute to work could take you less than half an hour, if you dont take any detours to White Castle. $$$$

S Newburgh Rd / Avondale St: The average rental prices in this locale is higher than most neighborhoods in Westland. If you choose to move here, in the southern part of the city, expect to get a medium-sized or large family house or apartment. At prices that range from yikes to OMG.$$$$$

Cowan Rd / N Wayne Rd: This neighborhood is primarily comprised of medium sized to small, single-family, homes and townhomes. The average rent demanded by landlord is ridiculously inexpensive, and the vacancy rate is 4.7 %. Perfect for fishermen and fisherwomen--Nankin Lake is a wonderful summer hangout. $

Warren Rd / N Newburgh Rd: The vacancy rate in this neighborhood stands at 8.8 % and if convinced to live in this place, most job locations are a bit further from this community. Also expect to live in either a medium-sized, single-family home or an apartment. $$$

Ann Arbor Trl / N Middlebelt Rd: Both family homes and apartments are available in this side of town. The existing vacancy rate is a bit higher than other areas of Westland. The west portion of the Middle Rouge Parkway juts into this neighborhood. Great spot for strollin'.$$$$

Cherry Hill Rd / S Newburgh Rd: Located just east of the 275 highway, this area has a very low vacancy rate, and not as many cherry trees as one would expect. The neighborhood is primarily made up of medium-sized to large-family houses. $$$$$

Central City Pky / N Wayne Rd: This real estate locale is primarily comprised of average-sized apartment complexes and some single-family houses. Shoppers will be excited about--or scared of--the close proximity to West Ridge Shopping Center, Westland Center, and Westland Crossings Shopping Center. Confused yet?$$$