Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

206 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32035 Cheboygan Ct
32035 Cheboygan Ct, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
Updated 970 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath Westland Duplex (Palmer and Venoy). Large living room and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted. Both units available. Water included. Refrigerator/Stove to be provided after move in. Must See. Wont Last.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westland
1 Unit Available
33389 Belding Ct
33389 Belding Court, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
953 sqft
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32503 Lydia St
32503 Lydia Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
525 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westland. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, yard, refurbished floors and kitchen, plus additional room that can be used as an office. Utilities included: water only.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
28962 Warren Road
28962 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
OPEN YOUR BUSINESS HERE! Located on a main and busy road. Many Commercial uses. Affordable lease. Gross Lease. Was an Alteration shop. No PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON OR TATTOO PARLOR.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27330 VAN BORN Road
27330 Van Born Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,500
8356 sqft
8,000 SQ FT BUILDING ON A BUSY INTERSECTION IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS. BUILDING IS USED AS MECHANIC REPAIR SHOP LOCATED ON VAN BORN & INKSTER INTERSECTION, FOR SALE FOR $359K. Call agent for showing...

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
28974 Warren Road
28974 Warren Rd, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,100
2400 sqft
OPEN YOUR DREAM BUSINESS HERE!! Lots of parking and affordable gross lease rates. NO PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON, OR TATTOO PARLOR.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1421 EDWIN Street
1421 Edwin St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1956 sqft
ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35732 Ford Road
35732 Ford Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,350
1244 sqft
PRIME LOCATION ON BUSY FORD RD. 2594 Sqft Total Available...Lease all or lease part (1244 sqft for address 35732 Ford Rd & 1350 sqft for Corner 35744 Ford Rd). C1 Zoning with 16 parking spaces. Inside is nice and open ready for your business.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
38234 HIXFORD PL
38234 Hixford Pl, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
SUPER RANCH MODEL,LARGE KITCHEN WITH DOORWALL TO A 40X230 FT LOT,HALF BATH IN THE MASTER BEDROOM,GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM,ALMOST 1100 SQ FT,BASEMENT,DEAD END STREET,BACKS TO WOODS.ADAMA.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
36403 Warren Road
36403 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,300
1500 sqft
RETAIL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Brand New Construction! Prime Location! 6000 sqft building with 4 Store Fronts, one store front left at 1500 sqft. $2300/month! Located next door to Applebee's and across the street from Westland City Hall.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
32557 MACKINAC
32557 Mackinac St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
SINGLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE UNIT. $650 A MONTH WITH WATER INCLUDED. TO MOVE IN, $650 FIRST MONTHS + $650 LAST MONTH + $150 NONREFUNDABLE PROCESSING+ $40 APPLICATION.

Median Rent in Westland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westland is $744, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $969.
Studio
$616
1 Bed
$744
2 Beds
$969
3+ Beds
$1,287
City GuideWestland
"I went down to Lake Erie / just to see what it was like /Just to see if I could see the other side /Never thought the water could be this wide." (-- Danielle Doyle, "Lake Erie")

If you have your telescope, maybe you can see the other side from Westland, Michigan, just a short half-hour drive from the banks of Lake Erie. The city of pride, progress and promise, has been dubbed by many visitors as the place to be if you want to excel in all the important aspects of your life. And the reasons are here today.Despite all the praise, Westland still happens to just a medium-sized city positioned in the state of Michigan, with a population that's living and earning their daily bread here. Occasionally, they eat it, too. Even though many of the surrounding cities have been adversely affected by poor finances in the recent years, Westland has been consistently well-managed, resulting in budget surpluses every year.

Moving to Westland

The Westland real estate market covers a location of some 20 square miles in Wayne County, about 16 miles from Detroit. So people looking for houses to rent in Westland have more than enough geographical area to do their search and find a convenient residence to call home. And the best place to start, considering the size of the aforementioned geographical area, would be the Internet (then a realtor, if nothing impressive shows up.)

If you're looking to rent in Westland, you need to be convincing as terrific tenants to potential landlords -- as nothing else will give you access into their houses. So, arm yourself with documents that speak positively about your ability to pay the rent and also take care of the landlords property. Easy enough, right? Think credit report, employers note, paycheck or even a referral letter from your current landlord. Also check out the landlords take on pets, just in case there is any aversion -- or allergy -- of them.

Scoping the Neighborhoods

If you are going to live here, rest assured that you have made the right decision. The charm and serenity of Westland's neighborhoods are disarming for newbies. Below is a short description of the main neighborhoods.

Happiness Rd: You definitely won't be sad here. Rent is average in this area, and the vacancy rate is 14.3 %. There is a lot of hope should of finding a house, should you decide this is the place. You will have the option of settling into a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment or one of the many family houses that dot this locale. Commuting is not a problem, as it takes roughly 30 minutes to get to most places of work. If you take a dip in the carpool, then the time taken could be considerably shorter.$$$$

City Center: The average rental cost in Westland City Center is very low. However, the 2.7%-vacancy rate does not make things easy. This is a retiree's dream community, and perhaps that's the reason why no one is moving out soon. It's calm and peaceful, has a very low crime rate. And two local parks reside within this neighborhood's borders. $$

Joy Rd / Edward N Hines Dr: If you can navigate through the vacancy rate of 5.6 %, expect to land an averagely sized or small, single-family house. Apartment complexes also exist for those who like to tower above others.$$$

Warren Rd / N Wayne Rd: Expect to easily land a medium-sized, single-family house or spend your life living in an apartment complex if you end up in this neighborhood. A one-way commute to work could take you less than half an hour, if you dont take any detours to White Castle. $$$$

S Newburgh Rd / Avondale St: The average rental prices in this locale is higher than most neighborhoods in Westland. If you choose to move here, in the southern part of the city, expect to get a medium-sized or large family house or apartment. At prices that range from yikes to OMG.$$$$$

Cowan Rd / N Wayne Rd: This neighborhood is primarily comprised of medium sized to small, single-family, homes and townhomes. The average rent demanded by landlord is ridiculously inexpensive, and the vacancy rate is 4.7 %. Perfect for fishermen and fisherwomen--Nankin Lake is a wonderful summer hangout. $

Warren Rd / N Newburgh Rd: The vacancy rate in this neighborhood stands at 8.8 % and if convinced to live in this place, most job locations are a bit further from this community. Also expect to live in either a medium-sized, single-family home or an apartment. $$$

Ann Arbor Trl / N Middlebelt Rd: Both family homes and apartments are available in this side of town. The existing vacancy rate is a bit higher than other areas of Westland. The west portion of the Middle Rouge Parkway juts into this neighborhood. Great spot for strollin'.$$$$

Cherry Hill Rd / S Newburgh Rd: Located just east of the 275 highway, this area has a very low vacancy rate, and not as many cherry trees as one would expect. The neighborhood is primarily made up of medium-sized to large-family houses. $$$$$

Central City Pky / N Wayne Rd: This real estate locale is primarily comprised of average-sized apartment complexes and some single-family houses. Shoppers will be excited about--or scared of--the close proximity to West Ridge Shopping Center, Westland Center, and Westland Crossings Shopping Center. Confused yet?$$$

Life in Westland

Westland is very conducive for commuters, and it takes an average of 30 minutes to get to work. And when work is not in the cards, the local citizenry have many other options to keep them busy.

The Wayne/Westland Parks and Recreation Center has an abundance of indoor and outdoor recreational services to meet the needs of all ages, genders, shapes, and sizes. With about 37 parks, which includes athletic fields, bike parks, and playgrounds, one can easily tell what kind of leisure activities people in Westland value.

The Wayne Community Center, found at the edge of Howe Road and Annapolis, is a meeting place for people to take pleasure in each others company. This community center houses the Patrick J. Norton Recreation & Exercise Club, the Ice Arena, Ted D'Pulos Aquatic Area, and many other interesting activities. Who needs video games and cable TV? As for schooling, there are over 20 schools to choose from; if you have young children or are looking to start a family. So that area is well covered, too.

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month

Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Westland?
    In Westland, the median rent is $616 for a studio, $744 for a 1-bedroom, $969 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,287 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westland, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Westland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Westland area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Westland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westland from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

