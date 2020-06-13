126 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI📍
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 11
There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move.
Start your apartment search by looking into neighborhoods that will be an easy commute to and from your job. Remember, the more you restrict yourself to a certain type of community, the more time you will need for house/apartment hunting, so be more open-minded if you're in a time crunch. Finding affordable serviced apartments or rental houses is another challenge to consider. Fortunately, the cost of living in Belleville is cheaper than anywhere else in Michigan, and that includes real estate, utilities, and transportation. Belleville features a high vacancy rate, which is great for potential renters, since this index indicates how easy it may be to locate rental apts.
Tips for a Smooth Transition
Gather your important documents for relocation, including your credit report and personal identification. If you are moving from another state, research income tax rate differences, property and sales taxes rates, and drivers license transfer procedures before your move. Any pets traveling with you will need their shots completed ahead of time.
Belleville isn't a large place, and its "neighborhoods" are actually the cities of Romulus, Wayne, Ypsilanti, and the township of Canton. With an average travel time between them of only about 14 minutes, you're never too far from the people you want to see and the things you need, even if they're technically in another city. Each community provides a unique set of living options and a different vibe.
Romulus: Home to Wayne County Airport, this large suburban city boasts prime transportation access. Homes feature older and newer models of every description. You will most likely find a duplex for rent in this community.
Wayne: This community is located north of Belleville with several parochial roads leading into it. This community has many ranch style, multi-level homes, apartment complexes and rental condos.
Ypsilanti: Ypsilanti is west of Belleville, accessed on US Route 12. This city has beautiful, spacious homes on equally spacious plots of land. It may be possible to locate 3 bedroom apartments here for rent.
Canton: This community is fast-growing and one of the largest townships in Michigan. Located north of Belleville, homes in this city are distinctly large, elegant models with immaculate front lawns. Good searches will likely turn up a few condos or all bills paid apartments.
Belleville is the center hub of activities -- all roads leading in and out of its core are easily traveled, making for a sane daily commute to work, as well as easily accessible shopping and dining options. The heart and soul of Belleville is its bustling business district, and if you want to make new friends in a leisurely environment, the lakefront shops and restaurants in downtown Belleville are where residents hang out a lot. The annual Strawberry Festival is a beloved event, with major media coverage. The while the city can be considered the birthplace of techno music, its local symphony band and jazz band performances are also popular throughout Michigan. This charming lakefront city has the vitality of a growing metropolitan area.
June 2020 Belleville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Belleville Rent Report. Belleville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belleville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Belleville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Belleville Rent Report. Belleville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belleville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Belleville rents increase sharply over the past month
Belleville rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belleville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,140 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Belleville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Detroit Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belleville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
- Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
- Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
Belleville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Belleville, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Belleville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
- Belleville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,140 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Belleville.
- While Belleville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belleville than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.