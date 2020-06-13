126 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI

Neighborhoods of Belleville

Belleville isn't a large place, and its "neighborhoods" are actually the cities of Romulus, Wayne, Ypsilanti, and the township of Canton. With an average travel time between them of only about 14 minutes, you're never too far from the people you want to see and the things you need, even if they're technically in another city. Each community provides a unique set of living options and a different vibe.

Romulus: Home to Wayne County Airport, this large suburban city boasts prime transportation access. Homes feature older and newer models of every description. You will most likely find a duplex for rent in this community.

Wayne: This community is located north of Belleville with several parochial roads leading into it. This community has many ranch style, multi-level homes, apartment complexes and rental condos.

Ypsilanti: Ypsilanti is west of Belleville, accessed on US Route 12. This city has beautiful, spacious homes on equally spacious plots of land. It may be possible to locate 3 bedroom apartments here for rent.

Canton: This community is fast-growing and one of the largest townships in Michigan. Located north of Belleville, homes in this city are distinctly large, elegant models with immaculate front lawns. Good searches will likely turn up a few condos or all bills paid apartments.