Last updated June 13 2020

126 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$857
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Belleville
1 Unit Available
167 MAIN Street
167 Main Street, Belleville, MI
Studio
$1,000
2815 sqft
Maximum exposure and prime location and affordability. 2800+ square foot commercial building. Many possible uses. Separate utility meter for electric, water included in lease. Tenant to obtain any necessary approvals from the city.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Belleville
1 Unit Available
500 E Huron River
500 E Huron River Dr, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
6943 sqft
HIGHEST QUALITY BRICK COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR LEASE IN THE CITY OF BELLEVILLE. FORMER FLORIST, COFFEE HOUSE AND BAKERY WITH POTENTIAL FOR IMMEDIATE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY AND OCCUPANCY.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Belleville
1 Unit Available
510 SAVAGE Road
510 Savage Road, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
11000 sqft
11,000 SQUARE FEET OF RESEARCH AND OFFICE SPACE. THIS IS A TRIPLE NET LEASE.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2366 Sunnyglen
2366 Sunny Glen, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
COMING SOON: CHARMING RANCH HOME IN YPSILANTI - Charming three bedroom ranch home for lease in Ypsilanti. Clean and well maintained home. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4106 Berkeley Ave. Building #4
4106 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
2 Bedroom 1700 sq. ft. Condo with 1 Car Garage - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch condo with attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms are at opposite ends of floor plan. Master bedroom and living room have access to balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
47576 Pembroke Dr
47576 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1669 sqft
Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office..

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4125 BERKELEY Avenue
4125 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1410 sqft
GORGEOUS CONDO IN THE CHATTERTON VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. CONVENIENT LOCATION. NEWLY PAINTED, UPGRADED NEW CARPET.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
9629 Harbour Cove Court #25 - 1
9629 Harbour Cove Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This a beautiful tri-level home! Owner willing to lease it out.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4009 ELIZABETH Avenue
4009 Elizabeth Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
OWNER REQUIRES, JOB VERIFICATION, PROOF OF INCOME, CREDIT SCORE AND RENTAL HISTORY. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. MIN OF A 1 YEAR LEASE TERM. CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE EARLY APRIL.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
47663 PEMBROKE Drive
47663 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
Well-maintained End Upper Unit has Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Large Arched Window facing south and Woodlands. New carpeting and painting for whole unit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4446 SHERWOOD Circle
4446 Sherwood Circle, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
LOVELY HOME IN QUIET, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. LONG TERM LEASE. 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD INTO GOURMET KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.NEWER CARPET IN GREAT ROOM.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8807 Hardwood Dr
8807 Hardwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic well kept condo has 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, lovely eat in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, basement, and 1 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

Median Rent in Belleville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Belleville is $895, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,139.
Studio
$784
1 Bed
$895
2 Beds
$1,139
3+ Beds
$1,548
City GuideBelleville
Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.

There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move.

Moving to Belleville

Start your apartment search by looking into neighborhoods that will be an easy commute to and from your job. Remember, the more you restrict yourself to a certain type of community, the more time you will need for house/apartment hunting, so be more open-minded if you're in a time crunch. Finding affordable serviced apartments or rental houses is another challenge to consider. Fortunately, the cost of living in Belleville is cheaper than anywhere else in Michigan, and that includes real estate, utilities, and transportation. Belleville features a high vacancy rate, which is great for potential renters, since this index indicates how easy it may be to locate rental apts.

Tips for a Smooth Transition

Gather your important documents for relocation, including your credit report and personal identification. If you are moving from another state, research income tax rate differences, property and sales taxes rates, and drivers license transfer procedures before your move. Any pets traveling with you will need their shots completed ahead of time.

Neighborhoods of Belleville

Belleville isn't a large place, and its "neighborhoods" are actually the cities of Romulus, Wayne, Ypsilanti, and the township of Canton. With an average travel time between them of only about 14 minutes, you're never too far from the people you want to see and the things you need, even if they're technically in another city. Each community provides a unique set of living options and a different vibe.

Romulus: Home to Wayne County Airport, this large suburban city boasts prime transportation access. Homes feature older and newer models of every description. You will most likely find a duplex for rent in this community.

Wayne: This community is located north of Belleville with several parochial roads leading into it. This community has many ranch style, multi-level homes, apartment complexes and rental condos.

Ypsilanti: Ypsilanti is west of Belleville, accessed on US Route 12. This city has beautiful, spacious homes on equally spacious plots of land. It may be possible to locate 3 bedroom apartments here for rent.

Canton: This community is fast-growing and one of the largest townships in Michigan. Located north of Belleville, homes in this city are distinctly large, elegant models with immaculate front lawns. Good searches will likely turn up a few condos or all bills paid apartments.

Living in Belleville

Belleville is the center hub of activities -- all roads leading in and out of its core are easily traveled, making for a sane daily commute to work, as well as easily accessible shopping and dining options. The heart and soul of Belleville is its bustling business district, and if you want to make new friends in a leisurely environment, the lakefront shops and restaurants in downtown Belleville are where residents hang out a lot. The annual Strawberry Festival is a beloved event, with major media coverage. The while the city can be considered the birthplace of techno music, its local symphony band and jazz band performances are also popular throughout Michigan. This charming lakefront city has the vitality of a growing metropolitan area.

June 2020 Belleville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belleville Rent Report. Belleville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belleville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Belleville rents increase sharply over the past month

Belleville rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belleville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,140 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Belleville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belleville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Belleville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Belleville, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Belleville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Belleville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,140 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Belleville.
    • While Belleville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belleville than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Belleville?
    In Belleville, the median rent is $784 for a studio, $895 for a 1-bedroom, $1,139 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,548 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Belleville, check out our monthly Belleville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Belleville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Belleville area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Belleville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belleville from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

