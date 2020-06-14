Apartment List
MI
westland
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020

53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

Westland
1 Unit Available
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.

Westland
1 Unit Available
32557 MACKINAC
32557 Mackinac St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
SINGLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE UNIT. $650 A MONTH WITH WATER INCLUDED. TO MOVE IN, $650 FIRST MONTHS + $650 LAST MONTH + $150 NONREFUNDABLE PROCESSING+ $40 APPLICATION.

Westland
1 Unit Available
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
FOR LEASE.
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

Wayne
1 Unit Available
35647 GLENWOOD RD.
35647 Glenwood Road, Wayne, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
1 BED 1 BATH LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX ----- GLENWOOD - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS THIS ADORABLE 1, BED 1 BATH, ENTRY LEVEL DUPLEX UNIT. QUAINT, CUTE AND IN A GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MORE PICTURES TO COME. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Westland
1 Unit Available
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
1 Unit Available
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED TILL 6-30-20.......... LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $100 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
2 Units Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

The Eye
1 Unit Available
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.

1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.

1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.

SMB Estates
1 Unit Available
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month

Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

