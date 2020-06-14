108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westland, MI
"I went down to Lake Erie / just to see what it was like /Just to see if I could see the other side /Never thought the water could be this wide." (-- Danielle Doyle, "Lake Erie")
If you have your telescope, maybe you can see the other side from Westland, Michigan, just a short half-hour drive from the banks of Lake Erie. The city of pride, progress and promise, has been dubbed by many visitors as the place to be if you want to excel in all the important aspects of your life. And the reasons are here today.Despite all the praise, Westland still happens to just a medium-sized city positioned in the state of Michigan, with a population that's living and earning their daily bread here. Occasionally, they eat it, too. Even though many of the surrounding cities have been adversely affected by poor finances in the recent years, Westland has been consistently well-managed, resulting in budget surpluses every year. See more
Finding an apartment in Westland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.