Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST
Results within 5 miles of Westland

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13938 INKSTER Road
13938 Inkster Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$800
8300 sqft
Gross lease !!! Office space available for rent. Can be partially furnished. Available immediately. Previous use - counseling office.
Results within 10 miles of Westland
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
52 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,158
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month

Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

