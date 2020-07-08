All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 6727 MINK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
6727 MINK COURT
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

6727 MINK COURT

6727 Mink Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6727 Mink Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely Updated & Vacate 4 Bedroom Property Here.. Tons of Updates & Large Level Lot & Custom Sun Deck & 1 Car Garage.. Owner seek Good Credit & Good Recent Rental History.. 24 month lease is ok as well..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 MINK COURT have any available units?
6727 MINK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6727 MINK COURT have?
Some of 6727 MINK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 MINK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6727 MINK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 MINK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6727 MINK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6727 MINK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6727 MINK COURT offers parking.
Does 6727 MINK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6727 MINK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 MINK COURT have a pool?
No, 6727 MINK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6727 MINK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6727 MINK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 MINK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 MINK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6727 MINK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6727 MINK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University