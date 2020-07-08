Nicely Updated & Vacate 4 Bedroom Property Here.. Tons of Updates & Large Level Lot & Custom Sun Deck & 1 Car Garage.. Owner seek Good Credit & Good Recent Rental History.. 24 month lease is ok as well..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6727 MINK COURT have any available units?
6727 MINK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6727 MINK COURT have?
Some of 6727 MINK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 MINK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6727 MINK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.