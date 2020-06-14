Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waldorf renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Charles
46 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
$
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,670
1950 sqft
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6621 WAKEFIELD DR #503
6621 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Filled with sunlight on a higher floor with over-sized windows that stretch the entire expanse of the living room. Spacious 1362 square foot condo corner unit features 3 bd 2 ba and lot of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Waldorf, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waldorf renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

