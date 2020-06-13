Apartment List
73 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
23 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
St. Charles
44 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
5308 Halibut Place
5308 Halibut Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1995 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome with brand new upgrades throughout the entire home. New kitchen countertops, with a new oven (natural gas) and microwave.

1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
4006 sqft
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.

1 Unit Available
19508 LARIAT PL
19508 Lariat Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really nice townhome toward the North end of Waldorf for easy commute to D.C. New Flooring and Carpeting throughout and entire home is freshly painted. Great deck for relaxing and entertaining.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
12471 TURTLE DOVE PL
12471 Turtle Dove Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
This three level townhouse is located in the Lakewood Community, features include; gas fire place in the family room, large deck facing wooded area, fenced in backyard, granite counter tops, the kitchen counter is designed to allow additional

1 Unit Available
1922 MICHAEL ROAD
1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio.

1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
3109 HEATHCOTE ROAD
3109 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1002 sqft
Immaculate end unit townhome offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom! Eat in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large family room with access to patio and back yard. Generous sized patio for table and chairs.

1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6229 SEAL PL
6229 Seal Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1859 sqft
A Beautiful renovated 3-level townhome waiting for you! 4 bedrooms total (TWO Master Suites) and 3.5 baths. Fenced rear patio with storage shed. Plenty of space for you and your family.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6130 GRAY WOLF CT
6130 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4250 Southwinds Place - 223
4250 Southwinds Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
889 sqft
SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with den and balcony apartment home!! Controlled access, age 55+, gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf

1 Unit Available
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 Unit Available
12504 MACDUFF DRIVE
12504 Mac Duff Drive, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Excellent detached home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, freshly painted, new carpet, deck and has 2 driveways. No pets and non smoker only. Application fee is $55.

1 Unit Available
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3722 sqft
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waldorf, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waldorf renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

