Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD

Finding an apartment in Waldorf that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Charles
46 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3408 RYON COURT
3408 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1244 sqft
Come home to this updated townhouse. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile baths. Upstairs master bedroom with full master bath. Living room opens to walk out fenced back yard. A must see if you're looking in Waldorf.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2944 OLD WASHINGTON ROAD
2944 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Oak Manor on 925. Entire home has been freshly painted. Preferably looking for credit score over 600 . Pets allowed with $1000 deposit. Vouchers are accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
4225 Southwinds Place - 301
4225 Southwinds Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
909 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to elevators and gorgeous wooded view!! Controlled access age 55+ gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit. Loaded with amenities!! Busy activity calendar! 100 unit multi-family apartment building
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3806 Tarrington Place
3806 Tarrington Place, Bensville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
This stately 2-level home is over 3000 square feet with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The upper-level has 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4707 Tamworth Ct
4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Apartment in Temple Hills! This updated home is a completely separate unit with its own private access and features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waldorf, MD

Finding an apartment in Waldorf that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

