37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.
Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more
Finding an apartment in Waldorf that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.