/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Charles
40 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2944 OLD WASHINGTON ROAD
2944 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Oak Manor on 925. Entire home has been freshly painted. Preferably looking for credit score over 600 . Pets allowed with $1000 deposit. Vouchers are accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2089 Tanglewood Drive
2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Groveton
29 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4420 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY in Fairfax County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
987 sqft
Water View, Water View, Water View!!! Beautiful 2BR /2BTH with Water view ~over looking the River from your living area. ~Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in living room, hallway and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaldorf 3 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700
Waldorf Apartments under $1500Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with GarageWaldorf Apartments with GymWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA