charles county
138 Apartments for rent in Charles County, MD📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
21 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
25 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,421
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
24 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,641
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
9 Units Available
St. Charles
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
6032 Red Wolf Place
6032 Red Wolf Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Newly upgraded townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, new kitchen countertops and cabinets with lots of natural light and perfect dining space adjacent. Lovely new hardwood on lower level and brand new carpeting on upper level.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11883 HOMESTEAD PLACE
11883 Homestead Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhouse with a covered front porch in the heart of Waldorf available for immediate occupancy. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, recreation areas and commuter lots. Close to 301, 228 and Rt. 5 too.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 pin oak rd waldorf md
1598 Pin Oak Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
Available 08/01/20 Large room for rent - Property Id: 320116 Description Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 Pin Oak Dr
1598 Pin Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Large furnished bedroom with huge closets - Property Id: 113753 Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and transportation
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2364 IRONWOOD DRIVE
2364 Ironwood Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2352 sqft
Great Rental, with 5 Bedrooms on the upper level.. Formal Dining room, formal living room. Large family room off kitchen with glass doors to beautiful lot with flowers shrubs and tress for privacy...
Last updated July 23 at 02:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
3035 Heathcote Rd
3035 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
Amazing opportunity in peaceful community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, metro, commuter lots, & major roads! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with upstairs Laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Heights
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY
5120 Indian Head Hwy, Potomac Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Attached Home with Living Room, Kitchen & Separate Laundry Room. Move-In Ready & Available Now. Tenant Responsible for Separately Metered Utilities.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
10446 SUGARBERRY STREET
10446 Sugarberry Street, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3605 sqft
Spacious home that backs to wooded lot. Easy access to shopping, public transportation, shopping, Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinet/counter space. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE
8033 Bloomsbury Pl, Bensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous Townhome in a well sought after neighborhood! This home has beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the family room. In the family room step onto some high quality berber carpet.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4655 OAK STREET
4655 Oak Street, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
Single family, Corner Lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and fully renovated kitchen, windows, very large yard with space for parking and much more. COME AND SEE THIS WONDERFUL HOME
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7364 LEONARDTOWN ROAD
7364 Leonardtown Road, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2300 sqft
Large middle unit apartment in single family home. Features a large living room with decorative fireplace ( Non functioning ) 2 very large bedrooms, one has a separate sitting area. Large bright kitchen with table space and in unit laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4503 GROUSE PLACE
4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1530 sqft
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Head
21 MEADOWSIDE COURT
21 Meadowside Court, Indian Head, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Well Maintained End Unit Townhouse. You will love this adorable, clean home. Lots of recent upgrades including stove, refrigerator & bath.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9580 MAY DAY STREET
9580 May Day Street, Charles County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3648 sqft
Must have good credit & rental references. Beautiful Victorian home w/ wrap porch on culdesac, screened porch in rear, built in book cases, home office, finished basement w/ kitchenette, den, family room, loads o storage . Call L/A w/ questions
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2304 SPRINGBROOK COURT
2304 Springbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2059 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom ,3 Bath, Brick Split Foyer will be ready for you on September 1, 2020.It has an open floor plan on the first level that includes the eat in kitchen/dining combination, a large screened in porch that is great for entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8050 SETTLE COURT
8050 Settle Court, Bensville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3792 sqft
Super clean extra large basement apartment, including all utilities. Full updated kitchen, updated bathroom large bedroom , open living, kitchen, dining combo. The entrance to this apartment is at the rear of a single family home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Charles County area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Reston, and Manassas have apartments for rent.
