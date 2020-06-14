/
1 bedroom apartments
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
St. Charles
47 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
843 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.
1 Unit Available
3307 Westdale Ct Basement
3307 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit Basement Available 08/01/20 Basement Studio Apartment in Private Home - Property Id: 278263 Studio apartment with private, backyard entrance in single family home. Backyard is shared.
1 Unit Available
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4250 Southwinds Place - 223
4250 Southwinds Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
889 sqft
SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with den and balcony apartment home!! Controlled access, age 55+, gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Hybla Valley
158 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
3340 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3340 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
783 sqft
Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia.
1 Unit Available
6626 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6626 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
HGTV beautiful, this is THE ONE! Completely renovated, remodeled and painted top to bottom.***You must have excellent credit, income, employment and references to be considered***.
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
