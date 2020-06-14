31 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD with garage

Apartment List
Waldorf apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
11682 DORAL COURT
11682 Doral Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2304 sqft
Beautiful colonial move in ready! Don't miss touring this amazing home that has been recently remolded, and yes a new roof. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1922 MICHAEL ROAD
1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3806 Tarrington Place
3806 Tarrington Place, Bensville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
This stately 2-level home is over 3000 square feet with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The upper-level has 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15020 HUNTERS HARBOR LANE
15020 Hunters Harbor Lane, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
**GARAGE & APARTMENT ABOVE ARE NOT INCLUDED & CURRENTLY RENTED BY ANOTHER TENANT! Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath rambler on 3.4 acres. Huge family room w/built in shelving & bar for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2305 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2305 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3526 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen w/granite countertop & island. Marble foyer. 2 Story Family Room & Foyer. Sun Room. Large 2- TieredDeck. Dlxe Master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Master Bdrm w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & vaulted ceiling. 3 Car Garage. 4 Full Baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2960 sqft
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
MOVE IN READY!! Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in really nice neighborhood!! Open Floor Plan. Nice Eat In Kit w/SS Appliances and Granite Counters. Sep LR w/gas Fireplace. Sep DR.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

