cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
22 Cheap Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Charles
44 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
St. Charles
11 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4225 Southwinds Place - 301
4225 Southwinds Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
909 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to elevators and gorgeous wooded view!! Controlled access age 55+ gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit. Loaded with amenities!! Busy activity calendar! 100 unit multi-family apartment building
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2453 sqft
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
3340 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3340 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
783 sqft
Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6090 CHAN PLACE
6090 Chan Pl, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bath farmhouse with spacious yard in rural setting. Tenants have exclusive use of approximately 1 acre of land directly surrounding the house. Newly renovated kitchen & bathroom. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
