/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
92 Luxury Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4037 Bluebird Drive
4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2304 SPRINGBROOK COURT
2304 Springbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2059 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom ,3 Bath, Brick Split Foyer will be ready for you on September 1, 2020.It has an open floor plan on the first level that includes the eat in kitchen/dining combination, a large screened in porch that is great for entertaining.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4220 MOCKINGBIRD CIRCLE
4220 Mockingbird Circle, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath, updated home with fresh paint, granite in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, large deck and fenced in back yard.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE
11770 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Spacious updated rambler on a nice large lot. Features beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bright living room, dining room, lower level with bedroom, bath, rec room, mini kitchen. Lots of Parking! Immediate occupancy.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
12471 TURTLE DOVE PL
12471 Turtle Dove Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
This three level townhouse is located in the Lakewood Community, features include; gas fire place in the family room, large deck facing wooded area, fenced in backyard, granite counter tops, the kitchen counter is designed to allow additional
1 of 43
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2894 STAVORS RD
2894 Stavors Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Ready & Waiting! This adorable rambler has 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Smart home capabilities include: remote lock access, light and thermostat control, flood detection sensors, window & door sensors, & motion detectors.
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4685 Pickeral Street
4685 Pickeral Street, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
This pet friendly rancher is located on a private lot of 1.5 acres, and has 2 bedrooms and 1 tiled bath. Wood flooring throughout this home with carpet in the stepdown den. The kitchen features accent lighting with cut out window overlooking the den.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4655 OAK STREET
4655 Oak Street, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
Single family main floor for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and fully renovated kitchen, windows, very large yard with space for parking and much more.Only the top floor is for rent as the basement is totally independent of the main upper floor.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16852 HOLLY WAY
16852 Holly Way, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
CHECK THE RENTAL COMPS. VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7408 REDLEAF ROW ROAD
7408 Redleaf Row Road, Brandywine, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Bright and beautiful near new 3 bedroom, 3 bath END UNIT townhome with open floor plan boasts hardwood floors on main level, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
305 CENTENNIAL STREET
305 Centennial Street, La Plata, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo you don't want to miss! Convenient location in the Town of La Plata, walking distance to Uni. of MD Charles Regional Hospital, Town Hall, shopping, bakeries and many favorite restaurants. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.
1 of 56
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
1 of 11
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12306 HORIZON CT
12306 Horizon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Ready To Move In! Four bedroom/3 full bath Split-Foyer with a large backyard. New carpet, new windows, freshly painted...what more could you ask for! Conveniently located to Metro stops, shopping and National Harbor/MGM.
1 of 6
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
10462 SPRINGHILL NEWTOWN ROAD
10462 Springhill Newtown Road, Charles County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
4097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10462 SPRINGHILL NEWTOWN ROAD in Charles County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15515 KENNETT SQUARE WAY
15515 Kennett Square Way, Brandywine, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
AWESOME 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath townhome. AWESOME, sought-after location, next to everything, but tucked away with trees in back.
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaldorf 3 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments under $1500
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with GarageWaldorf Apartments with GymWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with ParkingWaldorf Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA