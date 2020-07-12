/
st charles
53 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, Waldorf, MD
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
4503 GROUSE PLACE
4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1530 sqft
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy.
4037 Bluebird Drive
4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
12471 TURTLE DOVE PL
12471 Turtle Dove Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
This three level townhouse is located in the Lakewood Community, features include; gas fire place in the family room, large deck facing wooded area, fenced in backyard, granite counter tops, the kitchen counter is designed to allow additional
4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
4191 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Please email at alicia@aliciasellshomes.com. This lovely, renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with a icemaker, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher.
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE
11770 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Spacious updated rambler on a nice large lot. Features beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bright living room, dining room, lower level with bedroom, bath, rec room, mini kitchen. Lots of Parking! Immediate occupancy.
3317 RYON COURT
3317 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
2 LEVEL TOWNHOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS AND A LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, FENCED REAR. NO CATS, 2 YEAR LEASES ONLY, AT LEAST A 575 CREDIT SCORE. SALARY REQUIREMENT $4500 P/M
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
2304 SPRINGBROOK COURT
2304 Springbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2059 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom ,3 Bath, Brick Split Foyer will be ready for you on September 1, 2020.It has an open floor plan on the first level that includes the eat in kitchen/dining combination, a large screened in porch that is great for entertaining.
4685 Pickeral Street
4685 Pickeral Street, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
This pet friendly rancher is located on a private lot of 1.5 acres, and has 2 bedrooms and 1 tiled bath. Wood flooring throughout this home with carpet in the stepdown den. The kitchen features accent lighting with cut out window overlooking the den.
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
8050 SETTLE COURT
8050 Settle Court, Bensville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3792 sqft
Super clean extra large basement apartment, including all utilities. Full updated kitchen, updated bathroom large bedroom , open living, kitchen, dining combo. The entrance to this apartment is at the rear of a single family home.
4655 OAK STREET
4655 Oak Street, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
Single family main floor for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and fully renovated kitchen, windows, very large yard with space for parking and much more.Only the top floor is for rent as the basement is totally independent of the main upper floor.
16852 HOLLY WAY
16852 Holly Way, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
CHECK THE RENTAL COMPS. VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
7408 REDLEAF ROW ROAD
7408 Redleaf Row Road, Brandywine, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Bright and beautiful near new 3 bedroom, 3 bath END UNIT townhome with open floor plan boasts hardwood floors on main level, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
2089 Tanglewood Drive
2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020.
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
