2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
St. Charles
48 Units Available
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
St. Charles
12 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
1 Unit Available
2944 OLD WASHINGTON ROAD
2944 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Oak Manor on 925. Entire home has been freshly painted. Preferably looking for credit score over 600 . Pets allowed with $1000 deposit. Vouchers are accepted.
1 Unit Available
2089 Tanglewood Drive
2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020.
1 Unit Available
4225 Southwinds Place - 301
4225 Southwinds Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
909 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to elevators and gorgeous wooded view!! Controlled access age 55+ gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit. Loaded with amenities!! Busy activity calendar! 100 unit multi-family apartment building
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Hybla Valley
156 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
870 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Groveton
29 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Mount Vernon
4 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.
1 Unit Available
1503 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
1503 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
768 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in quiet Belle View community-
1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4420 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY in Fairfax County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.
1 Unit Available
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE
12528 Plantation Drive, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse.
