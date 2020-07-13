/
/
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM
27 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Waldorf, MD
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
38 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
St. Charles
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4503 GROUSE PLACE
4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1530 sqft
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2089 Tanglewood Drive
2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8050 SETTLE COURT
8050 Settle Court, Bensville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3792 sqft
Super clean extra large basement apartment, including all utilities. Full updated kitchen, updated bathroom large bedroom , open living, kitchen, dining combo. The entrance to this apartment is at the rear of a single family home.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
150 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
584 WILSON BRIDGE DR
584 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Really nice 2 bed, 1 bath condo that has been updated with new paint, new carpet, new bath, and new kitchen with updated stainless appliances. Unit has lovely balcony. All utilities are included in rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4405 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4405 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1220 sqft
This is Basement only with full bath . Separate entrance. One or two tenant only.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4256 BUCKMAN ROAD
4256 Buckman Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
624 sqft
One bedroom, one bath with living and dining area on top level. New carpet, fresh paint, renovated bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! No smokers.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8426 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8426 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
798 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaldorf 3 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments under $1500
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with GarageWaldorf Apartments with GymWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with ParkingWaldorf Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA