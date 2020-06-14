Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waldorf renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
St. Charles
22 Units Available
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
11682 DORAL COURT
11682 Doral Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2304 sqft
Beautiful colonial move in ready! Don't miss touring this amazing home that has been recently remolded, and yes a new roof. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE
11488 Stockport Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3317 RYON COURT
3317 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
2 LEVEL TOWNHOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS AND A LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, FENCED REAR. NO CATS, 2 YEAR LEASES ONLY, AT LEAST A 575 CREDIT SCORE. SALARY REQUIREMENT $4500 P/M
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
3806 Tarrington Place
3806 Tarrington Place, Bensville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
This stately 2-level home is over 3000 square feet with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The upper-level has 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
400 SWAN CREEK ROAD
400 Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Great property in a great location for rent in sought after golf course community near the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Top Golf.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious

1 of 56

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2453 sqft
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4707 Tamworth Ct
4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Apartment in Temple Hills! This updated home is a completely separate unit with its own private access and features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8524 DOTER DRIVE
8524 Doter Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2156 sqft
****** JUST LISTED IN WAYNEWOOD!. ****** IMPORTANT: 2-Year Minimum Lease Required/3-Year Maximum. Available for Occupancy July 17, 2020. Only one very small dog considered on case-by-case basis.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waldorf, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waldorf renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

