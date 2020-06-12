/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
St. Charles
12 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6012 SUZANNE ROAD
6012 Suzanne Road, Waldorf, MD
Don't miss out on this very large split foyer in the heart of Waldorf. 4 very good size bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen, large laundry room and fenced in yard. Priced to rent quickly. Easy commute to Andrews or the Beltway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6823 Cologo Court
6823 Cologo Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1758 sqft
This pet friendly 2 story has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are newer wooden floors, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen dining area has sliding door access to the rear deck. There are chair rails in the formal dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE
11488 Stockport Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6605 MUSKRAT COURT
6605 Muskrat Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
This home is ready to move in. The main floor features a kitchen with breakfast area, large family room with fireplace, dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with bath and two additional bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3408 RYON COURT
3408 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1244 sqft
Come home to this updated townhouse. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile baths. Upstairs master bedroom with full master bath. Living room opens to walk out fenced back yard. A must see if you're looking in Waldorf.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19508 LARIAT PL
19508 Lariat Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really nice townhome toward the North end of Waldorf for easy commute to D.C. New Flooring and Carpeting throughout and entire home is freshly painted. Great deck for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
12471 TURTLE DOVE PL
12471 Turtle Dove Place, Waldorf, MD
This three level townhouse is located in the Lakewood Community, features include; gas fire place in the family room, large deck facing wooded area, fenced in backyard, granite counter tops, the kitchen counter is designed to allow additional
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1922 MICHAEL ROAD
1922 Michael Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to strike! View the 3D Tour for this Detached Home for Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler includes a spacious, open kitchen with dining room leading to the back patio.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
3109 HEATHCOTE ROAD
3109 Heath Cote Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1002 sqft
Immaculate end unit townhome offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom! Eat in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large family room with access to patio and back yard. Generous sized patio for table and chairs.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10391 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10391 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD
This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6229 SEAL PL
6229 Seal Place, Waldorf, MD
A Beautiful renovated 3-level townhome waiting for you! 4 bedrooms total (TWO Master Suites) and 3.5 baths. Fenced rear patio with storage shed. Plenty of space for you and your family.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE
10742 Sourwood Avenue, Waldorf, MD
10742 Sourwood Avenue is a large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home located in the Autumn Hills community of Waldorf Maryland. This property will be available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6130 GRAY WOLF CT
6130 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 12
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3317 RYON COURT
3317 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
2 LEVEL TOWNHOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS AND A LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, FENCED REAR. NO CATS, 2 YEAR LEASES ONLY, AT LEAST A 575 CREDIT SCORE. SALARY REQUIREMENT $4500 P/M
1 of 43
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaldorf 3 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700
Waldorf Apartments under $1500Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with GarageWaldorf Apartments with GymWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA