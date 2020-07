Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center conference room fire pit game room key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C., just off Route 301, with fast access to public transportation and main roads like Route 5, I-495, I-395 or the Indian Head Highway, we’re the ideal location for anyone facing a daily commute.Spacious interiors, unique layouts, and a vast array of amenities make us stand out from the rest. Outfitted with granite countertops, black appliances, oversized garden tubs, expansive windows, and high ceilings, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments range between 715 and 1,454 square feet and are the definition of modern comfort. A refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, cardio and strength studio, elevator buildings, vibrant clubhouse, serene walking trails, and picnic areas with cabanas, are all part of the Abberly Square lifestyle. And we didn’t even mention the dog park, electr