Apartment List
/
MD
/
waldorf
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Waldorf, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waldorf apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
St. Charles
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE
11770 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Spacious updated rambler on a nice large lot. Features beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bright living room, dining room, lower level with bedroom, bath, rec room, mini kitchen. Lots of Parking! Immediate occupancy.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
4191 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Please email at alicia@aliciasellshomes.com. This lovely, renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with a icemaker, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Waldorf

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4685 Pickeral Street
4685 Pickeral Street, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
This pet friendly rancher is located on a private lot of 1.5 acres, and has 2 bedrooms and 1 tiled bath. Wood flooring throughout this home with carpet in the stepdown den. The kitchen features accent lighting with cut out window overlooking the den.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4655 OAK STREET
4655 Oak Street, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
Single family main floor for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and fully renovated kitchen, windows, very large yard with space for parking and much more.Only the top floor is for rent as the basement is totally independent of the main upper floor.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7408 REDLEAF ROW ROAD
7408 Redleaf Row Road, Brandywine, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Bright and beautiful near new 3 bedroom, 3 bath END UNIT townhome with open floor plan boasts hardwood floors on main level, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11701 LIVINGSTON RD #208
11701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$2,600
Great looking doctors office on the grounds of Fort Washington Hospital. Office is turnkey and ready for an established doctors office or a great new office to start your growing business. Open parking and easy location.

1 of 11

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12306 HORIZON CT
12306 Horizon Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Ready To Move In! Four bedroom/3 full bath Split-Foyer with a large backyard. New carpet, new windows, freshly painted...what more could you ask for! Conveniently located to Metro stops, shopping and National Harbor/MGM.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waldorf, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waldorf apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaldorf 3 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments under $1500
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with GarageWaldorf Apartments with GymWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with ParkingWaldorf Apartments with Pool
Waldorf Apartments with Washer-DryerWaldorf Cheap PlacesWaldorf Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaldorf Luxury PlacesWaldorf Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University