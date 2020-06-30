All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

4757 MONTEREY COURT

4757 Monterey Court · No Longer Available
Location

4757 Monterey Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Room in a House Nice Closet(s) Space, Combination Of Share Kitchen/Built-In Microwave, Built-In Range, Dishwasher, Oven/Range-Electric, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have any available units?
4757 MONTEREY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have?
Some of 4757 MONTEREY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 MONTEREY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4757 MONTEREY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 MONTEREY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT offer parking?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have a pool?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 MONTEREY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4757 MONTEREY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4757 MONTEREY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

