Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:35 PM

3115 Federal House Court

3115 Federal House Court · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Federal House Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

This 2 story single family home with attached garage has 4 beds and 2.5 baths. The main level has a half bath, a living room with TV mount, dining room, kitchen, common area, and laundry room that connects to the one car garage. The tiled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern backsplash. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and two full bath. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and close to shopping, being minutes away from St. Charles Mall.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: None

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3115 Federal House Court have any available units?
3115 Federal House Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3115 Federal House Court have?
Some of 3115 Federal House Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Federal House Court currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Federal House Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Federal House Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Federal House Court is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Federal House Court offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Federal House Court offers parking.
Does 3115 Federal House Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Federal House Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Federal House Court have a pool?
No, 3115 Federal House Court does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Federal House Court have accessible units?
No, 3115 Federal House Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Federal House Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Federal House Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Federal House Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Federal House Court does not have units with air conditioning.

