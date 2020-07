Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse internet access pool table tennis court

TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available. We're equipped with an Olympic size swimming pool with poolside cabanas, tennis court, and state-of-the art fitness center. Our apartment homes are conveniently situated minutes away from fine dining, shopping and entertainment; youll feel the big city without all of the big city rush!