44 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with move-in specials
What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.
Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.
Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Towson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Towson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.