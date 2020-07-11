Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Towson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
98 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,198
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
104 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
143 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Towson
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
35 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
Results within 5 miles of Towson
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
Hanlon Longwood
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
3 Units Available
Mt. Washington
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Medfield
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Results within 10 miles of Towson
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Towson, MD

What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.

Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.

Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Towson, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Towson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Towson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

