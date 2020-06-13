Apartment List
/
PA
/
york
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

124 Apartments for rent in York, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
647 Lincoln St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
161 Stevens Ave.
161 Stevens Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Near Central Market and Rev Stadium area- Video in pictures - *Convenient to Downtown, along the Codorus* - New replacement windows - Ceiling fans - half bath on 1st floor This 3 bedroom one and a half bath house is located along the Codorus

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
56 S. Beaver St. , 1F
56 S Beaver St, York, PA
Studio
$545
Downtown York - Commercial /Office/Store Front On S. Beaver St. - Storefront commercial or office rental located for rent in the heart of downtown York on S. Beaver St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$765
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$875
1784 sqft
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

Median Rent in York

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in York is $600, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $780.
Studio
$499
1 Bed
$600
2 Beds
$780
3+ Beds
$1,021
City GuideYork
York, Pennsylvania

People sometimes like to rag on York, PA, but don’t read into any of it. We’ll have you know that York residents love their city and, in fact, describe it as a great community with a tolerable cost of living. Whether they enjoy the parks, festivals or the downtown market, the wonderful performing arts center or the fact that there’s a Penn State campus in town and two terrific hospitals, there’s a lot to love here. We’re still trying to figure out what the downers are referring to, but if we’ve learned anything from the Internet, it’s that hater’s gonna hate.

But enough of this riff-raff, let’s get to apartments, and if there’s one other there’s no shortage of in York, PA, it is apartments. So, let’s get on with it and help you locate the perfect York apartment rental for you.

Officially, the median rent in York is $600. The high-end rents run up to almost $1,400 and, believe us when we say that you’ll live like your inner prince or princess at that price.

Live downtown in one of the Codo apartment buildings, with two and three story loft apartments. Or, you can rent outside the city at Madison at Valley Manor. When we say “outside the city,” we mean deer roaming the adjacent fields.

If you like that in-between location, check out Powder Mill Apartments where a one-bedroom unit will run you $930, but they have huge three bedroom apartments for rent with a family room for a little over $1,400. This complex is highly recommended by the residents for their roomy apartments and awesome maintenance and office staff. There’s even a community garden to help you get your green thumb on.

Mold is a huge problem in many of the apartment complexes in York. Although the models are what sell folks on renting in a complex, insist on seeing the actual apartment you’ll be living in and do some snooping for mold.

You’ll most likely find a number of move-in specials at York apartment complexes. One of the most common of these deals is one month free.

Looking for pet friendly apartments? We hope so, because York is loaded with them, too. Of course the standard pet deposit is mandatory at most properties, but many York landlords are quite liberal in their pet policies.

If you don’t drive, have no fear. York has a pretty nifty public bus system – the Rabbit Transit – that’ll take you wherever you need to go around town and out to some of the 'burbs.

Overall, York, PA is a cool place to live. So, don’t listen to the York, PA naysayers and don’t believe everything you read. Unless you read it here, that is.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in York?
In York, the median rent is $499 for a studio, $600 for a 1-bedroom, $780 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,021 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in York, check out our monthly York Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around York?
Some of the colleges located in the York area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Community College of Baltimore County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to York?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to York from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.

Similar Pages

York 1 BedroomsYork 2 Bedrooms
York Apartments with BalconyYork Apartments with Parking
York Pet Friendly Places