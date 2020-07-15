/
76 Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA📍
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
419 E Main Street
419 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
419 E Main Street Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Dallastown Borough home featuring a 16'7" x 13' Living Rm, 11'3" x 8'6" Kitchen, 2nd floor balcony, Finished basement, 2 car garage. (RLNE4824821)
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
Results within 1 mile of Dallastown
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
13 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
11 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5051579)
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1760 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
1 Unit Available
Spry
5 SHADY TREE COURT
5 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Dallastown School District! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 W. GAY STREET
33 West Gay Street, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 Linden Ave 2nd Floor
33 Linden Avenue, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Red Lion - 2nd floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Big 13’5? x 11' Living Rm, 12 x 8’11” Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Sorry this is Not A Pet Friendly Home.
1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
Windsor
147 W. Main St. Apt 10
147 West Main Street, Windsor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
147 W. Main St. Apt 10 Available 08/03/20 Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment located in Windsor Borough offers a 9'4" x 23'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 25'11" x 8' with oven-range and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
31 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
7 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$960
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 3
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 3 Available 07/22/20 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This is a one bedroom apartment located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City.. A block away from little Caesars and the Martin Library.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dallastown area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dallastown from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.
