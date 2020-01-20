819 Bosley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious townhouse close to great schools and Towson with washer/dryer, yard and more - Townhouse in Towson Park, blocks away from the heart of Towson and great schools. Features 3 bedrooms, nice hardwood floors and finished basement with laundry/storage area. Backyard is fenced with parking and kitchen is updated, central air and heat.

Call David for showing at 410-804-0276.

Tenant pays all utilities including water. Security deposit is one month rent. There is a $35 application fee per Person with income verification and rental history.



(RLNE2445581)