Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

1852 CIRCLE ROAD

1852 Circle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1852 Circle Road, Towson, MD 21204
Ruxton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare lease opportunity in Ruxton! Charming 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level in lovely, bucolic setting! Recently renovated gourmet kitchen with custom granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful family room off kitchen overlooks lush, private backyard. Open plan on main level. Spacious living room with large front window with spectacular view into woodlands. Master bedroom with master bathroom. Laundry and full bath on separate level down from kitchen. Full, usable basement with entrance to attached garage. The best of country living but minutes from downtown Towson, area hospitals, 695 and I-83! Landlords will allow in-person showings. Please no overlapping showings, wear face masks and take off shoes. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Coldwell Banker rental application and lease must be used and are available in Documents. Accepted applicants for Coldwell Banker listed properties pay a $50 lease processing fee per lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have any available units?
1852 CIRCLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have?
Some of 1852 CIRCLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 CIRCLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1852 CIRCLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 CIRCLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 CIRCLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 CIRCLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

