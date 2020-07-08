1852 CIRCLE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare lease opportunity in Ruxton! Charming 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level in lovely, bucolic setting! Recently renovated gourmet kitchen with custom granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful family room off kitchen overlooks lush, private backyard. Open plan on main level. Spacious living room with large front window with spectacular view into woodlands. Master bedroom with master bathroom. Laundry and full bath on separate level down from kitchen. Full, usable basement with entrance to attached garage. The best of country living but minutes from downtown Towson, area hospitals, 695 and I-83! Landlords will allow in-person showings. Please no overlapping showings, wear face masks and take off shoes. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Coldwell Banker rental application and lease must be used and are available in Documents. Accepted applicants for Coldwell Banker listed properties pay a $50 lease processing fee per lease.