McDaniel College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near McDaniel College
Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140.
557 Hidden Stream Court
557 Hidden Stream Court, Westminster, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2422 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large colonial single family house - Property Id: 118624 Large colonial single family house, 4BD, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, full basement, 2 st foyer, all set of renewed appliances, large backyard.
703 JOHAHN DRIVE
703 Johahn Drive, Westminster, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a full basement and fenced in back yard. This home also includes a deck and a washer and dryer! Great location, a must-see!
276 E MAIN STREET
276 East Main Street, Westminster, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Nice upper level apartment with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Very original and dated but clean and large. Bring your window AC. Nice location with easy commuting access. Great Laundry Mat right across the street.
50 WINTERS ST
50 Winters Street, Westminster, MD
Studio
$2,600
Currently used as a working law practice with 7 offices. The first floor has a lobby / waiting room along with a receptionist office, one conference room, a small kitchenette and a half bath.
