PA
/
red lion
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

100 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
Results within 1 mile of Red Lion

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
640 LANTERN COURT
640 Lantern Court, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2 bd townhouse, 2 1/2 baths. Open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Dining area and family room, large unfinished basement for storage. 2nd floor w/d hookups. Gas heat, CAC. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Red Lion

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2084 Parson Ct
2084 Parson Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3324 sqft
2084 Parson Ct Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dallastown School District! - Well maintained, nicely landscaped home tucked into a cul-de-sac, in a great neighborhood in Dallastown School District. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dallastown
1 Unit Available
17 E Main St #12
17 E Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
17 E Main St #12 Available 07/03/20 1st floor Apartment - Well located Dallastown Borough apartment featuring a big 12'3" x 11'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Parking for 1 car per unit behind building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spry
1 Unit Available
2713 S. Queen St. 2nd Floor
2713 S Queen St, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Apartment 2nd fl - 2nd floor apartment in York Township/Dallastown Schools. Great location with easy access to RT i83. Liiving Room measures 13'3" x 15'7" Eat in Kitchen 14'2" x 15'1" with oven/range and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1760 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4570 East Prospect Road
4570 East Prospect Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2854 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Spry
1 Unit Available
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Red Lion
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East York
10 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Verified

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.

Median Rent in Red Lion

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Red Lion is $640, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $832.
Studio
$532
1 Bed
$640
2 Beds
$832
3+ Beds
$1,089
City GuideRed Lion
Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.

Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute.

Moving to Red Lion

Mature Housing

44 percent of the housing units in Red Lion were built prior to World War II, with another 32 percent built between World War II and 1969. This means many housing units will be more mature, and may not have some of the modern amenities a renter might be looking for. The good news is that some of the larger apartment complexes are modern -- you'll only need to worry about age in the smaller apartment rentals or independent units.

Heavily Attached

If you are looking for a duplex to rent in Red Lion, you won't have to look far -- 41 percent of the housing units in the town are either duplexes or row homes. This is convenient and helps to build a sense of community. Another 21 percent of the units are apartment building or complexes, so you might not have any choice but to get close to your neighbors!

Preparation

With 44% of the town being renter-occupied, and a consistently low vacancy rate, you'll need to prepare well in advance for your rental search. Give yourself at least two or three weeks of lead time, maybe even more, as the demand for rental units is fairly high. As always, make sure to have the proper references on hand. You'll need a security deposit, which won't be all that high, as rent in Red Lion is on par with the average for the state of Pennsylvania.

Neighborhoods of Red Lion

When searching for an apartment or house to rent in Red Lion, here are some convenient references points to keep your search manageable:

Northern Red Lion: This is the best place for the renter to start their search, with a wide variety of units. You can find a duplex for rent, a single-family detached house or two bedroom apartments, all within blocks of each other. There are a number of apartment buildings in the neighborhood, and renters can start their search at Alwood Apartments or Opera House Apartments, with mixes of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Southern Red Lion: This neighborhood leans more towards owner-occupied housing units, although you can find a rental property here and there. It is a moderately walking-friendly area, with schools, parks, and entertainment such as Lion Bowling Center (work on your strike and spare game!) within the neighborhood. Captain Bob's Crabs, the best place for fresh crab in York County, is also located here.

Outskirts: Much of the housing units on the outskirts of town are owner-occupied, although there has been an increase in apartment complexes popping up recently. Windsor Commons Apartments and Lion's Gate Townhomes are both to the north of town -- Windsor Gate is a great place to look for 2 bedroom apartments, while Lion's Gate is one of the few places you can find a studio apartment in Red Lion.

Living in Red Lion

The big yearly event in Red Lion, aside from the dropping of the cigar, is the annual Red Lion Street Fair. This event continues to grow, and brings out vendors offering local arts and crafts, food and entertainment, along with local organizations who want to connect with the community. It is a true community day, when thousands of Red Lion residents make it out to mingle.

Looking for some rare vinyl? Check out Tom's Music Trade on Main Street. Red Lion is also a popular stop for antiques buffs, with shops like A.C.C. Hometown Antiques, Red Lion Antique Center and Southwood Antiques providing incredible selection. The prevalence and quality of Antiques Roadshow-quality finds has made Red Lion one of the top stops on the York County antique tour.

Shopping can be hungry work, so after you've loaded your car with rare finds, load your belly up at one of the many popular restaurants in town. Lion's Pride Restaurant and the Great American Saloon are the best bets as far as sit-down dining, although the Dairyland Family Restaurant has long been a popular family eatery. Unfortunately, the town is a bit strapped as far as variety goes - the extent of international cuisine in town is the Fortune Garden Chinese Restaurant, along with some pizza joints doing Italian-American food.

York County is big on the outdoors as well, and there's plenty to choose from. Head west to Lake Redman and William H Kain Park for hiking, boating and fishing -- or go east to the ever-popular Susquehanna River. If you want your time outside to be a bit less strenuous, the private 9-hole Red Lion Country Club is at the bottom of town. Head north a bit, and you can duff away at the public Heritage Hills and Cool Creek courses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Red Lion?
In Red Lion, the median rent is $532 for a studio, $640 for a 1-bedroom, $832 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Red Lion, check out our monthly Red Lion Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Red Lion?
Some of the colleges located in the Red Lion area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Red Lion?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Red Lion from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.

