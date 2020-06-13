100 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA

Moving to Red Lion

Mature Housing

44 percent of the housing units in Red Lion were built prior to World War II, with another 32 percent built between World War II and 1969. This means many housing units will be more mature, and may not have some of the modern amenities a renter might be looking for. The good news is that some of the larger apartment complexes are modern -- you'll only need to worry about age in the smaller apartment rentals or independent units.

Heavily Attached

If you are looking for a duplex to rent in Red Lion, you won't have to look far -- 41 percent of the housing units in the town are either duplexes or row homes. This is convenient and helps to build a sense of community. Another 21 percent of the units are apartment building or complexes, so you might not have any choice but to get close to your neighbors!

Preparation

With 44% of the town being renter-occupied, and a consistently low vacancy rate, you'll need to prepare well in advance for your rental search. Give yourself at least two or three weeks of lead time, maybe even more, as the demand for rental units is fairly high. As always, make sure to have the proper references on hand. You'll need a security deposit, which won't be all that high, as rent in Red Lion is on par with the average for the state of Pennsylvania.