100 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA📍
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 43
1 of 48
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 1
1 of 13
Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute.
Mature Housing
44 percent of the housing units in Red Lion were built prior to World War II, with another 32 percent built between World War II and 1969. This means many housing units will be more mature, and may not have some of the modern amenities a renter might be looking for. The good news is that some of the larger apartment complexes are modern -- you'll only need to worry about age in the smaller apartment rentals or independent units.
Heavily Attached
If you are looking for a duplex to rent in Red Lion, you won't have to look far -- 41 percent of the housing units in the town are either duplexes or row homes. This is convenient and helps to build a sense of community. Another 21 percent of the units are apartment building or complexes, so you might not have any choice but to get close to your neighbors!
Preparation
With 44% of the town being renter-occupied, and a consistently low vacancy rate, you'll need to prepare well in advance for your rental search. Give yourself at least two or three weeks of lead time, maybe even more, as the demand for rental units is fairly high. As always, make sure to have the proper references on hand. You'll need a security deposit, which won't be all that high, as rent in Red Lion is on par with the average for the state of Pennsylvania.
When searching for an apartment or house to rent in Red Lion, here are some convenient references points to keep your search manageable:
Northern Red Lion: This is the best place for the renter to start their search, with a wide variety of units. You can find a duplex for rent, a single-family detached house or two bedroom apartments, all within blocks of each other. There are a number of apartment buildings in the neighborhood, and renters can start their search at Alwood Apartments or Opera House Apartments, with mixes of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Southern Red Lion: This neighborhood leans more towards owner-occupied housing units, although you can find a rental property here and there. It is a moderately walking-friendly area, with schools, parks, and entertainment such as Lion Bowling Center (work on your strike and spare game!) within the neighborhood. Captain Bob's Crabs, the best place for fresh crab in York County, is also located here.
Outskirts: Much of the housing units on the outskirts of town are owner-occupied, although there has been an increase in apartment complexes popping up recently. Windsor Commons Apartments and Lion's Gate Townhomes are both to the north of town -- Windsor Gate is a great place to look for 2 bedroom apartments, while Lion's Gate is one of the few places you can find a studio apartment in Red Lion.
The big yearly event in Red Lion, aside from the dropping of the cigar, is the annual Red Lion Street Fair. This event continues to grow, and brings out vendors offering local arts and crafts, food and entertainment, along with local organizations who want to connect with the community. It is a true community day, when thousands of Red Lion residents make it out to mingle.
Looking for some rare vinyl? Check out Tom's Music Trade on Main Street. Red Lion is also a popular stop for antiques buffs, with shops like A.C.C. Hometown Antiques, Red Lion Antique Center and Southwood Antiques providing incredible selection. The prevalence and quality of Antiques Roadshow-quality finds has made Red Lion one of the top stops on the York County antique tour.
Shopping can be hungry work, so after you've loaded your car with rare finds, load your belly up at one of the many popular restaurants in town. Lion's Pride Restaurant and the Great American Saloon are the best bets as far as sit-down dining, although the Dairyland Family Restaurant has long been a popular family eatery. Unfortunately, the town is a bit strapped as far as variety goes - the extent of international cuisine in town is the Fortune Garden Chinese Restaurant, along with some pizza joints doing Italian-American food.
York County is big on the outdoors as well, and there's plenty to choose from. Head west to Lake Redman and William H Kain Park for hiking, boating and fishing -- or go east to the ever-popular Susquehanna River. If you want your time outside to be a bit less strenuous, the private 9-hole Red Lion Country Club is at the bottom of town. Head north a bit, and you can duff away at the public Heritage Hills and Cool Creek courses.