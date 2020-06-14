506 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with hardwood floors

The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.

Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.

