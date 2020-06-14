506 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Silver Spring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,385
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,784
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,718
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,659
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1048 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with refinished hardwood floors, lots of living space and accent cabinetry. Located near I-495 and the University of Maryland at College Park. Gourmet kitchens and oversized balconies provided.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Woodside Park
14 Units Available
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,233
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
Last updated June 8 at 09:38pm
$
Contact for Availability
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME GUIDELINES: 1-person Max: $70,560, 2-person Max: $80,640, 3-person Max: $90,720, 4-person Max: $100,800 Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Woodside Park
9 Units Available
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1348 sqft
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1016 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
645 sqft
Situated on the edge of Sligo-Bennington Park and Sligo Creek Park, these apartments are finished to a high standard. Include a dining room and a modern kitchen. Playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym available to residents.
City Guide for Silver Spring, MD

The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.

Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Silver Spring? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Silver Spring, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Silver Spring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

