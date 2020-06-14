506 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with hardwood floors
The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.
Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Silver Spring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.