/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
725 Luxury Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
900 sqft
A modern community with refinished hardwood floors, lots of living space and accent cabinetry. Located near I-495 and the University of Maryland at College Park. Gourmet kitchens and oversized balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,148
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 3 at 02:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
26 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,379
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1250 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, air-conditioning, and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Metro Red Line is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Woodside Park
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,330
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,296
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1348 sqft
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
7 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1201 East West Hgwy #210
1201 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
Silverton Condominium on the Red Line Metro @ Silver Spring - WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR THOSE WHO WANT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE METRO AND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE!!! THIS 2BR 2 BA UNIT HAS THE BEDROOMS SPLIT WITH ONE ON EACH
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 WAYNE AVE
200 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, VACANT. CLOSE TO METRO.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 E Indian Spring Dr
416 East Indian Spring Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 416 E Indian Spring Ave - Property Id: 315523 $2,000.00 /3 br + office / 2.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8312 Fenton Street Unit- A
8312 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Contemporary, Spacious and Sunlit 2 BD, 2BA Loft Condo with Den right off Downtown Silver Spring!! - Welcome home to your contemporary, spacious and sunlit 2 BD, 2BA loft condo in the The Lofts 24 Condos located near downtown Silver Spring between
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house! Fully fenced in yard, HARDWOOD
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8406 Park Crest Drive
8406 Park Crest Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2224 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Rambler - Updated Kitchen - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom rambler with a finished basement is conveniently in the Sligo Creek Hills community off of Piney Branch Ave.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
103 MELBOURNE AVENUE
103 Melbourne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
947 sqft
Well kept detached home in a great neighborhood. Convenient to downtown Silver Spring, DC, Beltway and shopping. Wood floors throughout, brand new HVAC system and new roof. Good credit is a must.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
930 WAYNE AVENUE
930 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom unit. Owner has spared no expense to maintain . New paint. Steam-cleaned carpet in bedroom. Like new. Hardwood floors in living room. Black granite counter tops. Large living room windows. Reserved underground parking space.
Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSilver Spring 3 BedroomsSilver Spring Accessible ApartmentsSilver Spring Apartments under $1,100Silver Spring Apartments under $1,200Silver Spring Apartments under $1,400Silver Spring Apartments under $1500Silver Spring Apartments with BalconySilver Spring Apartments with GarageSilver Spring Apartments with GymSilver Spring Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSilver Spring Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSilver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Apartments with PoolSilver Spring Apartments with Washer-DryerSilver Spring Cheap PlacesSilver Spring Dog Friendly ApartmentsSilver Spring Furnished ApartmentsSilver Spring Luxury PlacesSilver Spring Pet Friendly PlacesSilver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments