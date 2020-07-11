Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Silver Spring apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
82 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
116 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
93 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,402
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,393
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,518
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,148
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
7 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,379
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1250 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, air-conditioning, and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Metro Red Line is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 3 at 02:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Woodside Park
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,330
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 16 at 06:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Also, the Sligo floorplan should now start at $1,599 until further notice. “Contact us to learn about special pricing for Educators, First Responders and more! Visit our website to find out if you meet our income requirements.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Spring
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
56 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
City Guide for Silver Spring, MD

The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.

Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Silver Spring? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Silver Spring, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Silver Spring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Silver Spring apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

