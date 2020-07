Colesville Towers Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge coffee bar game room hot tub lobby new construction sauna

Enjoy downtown Silver Spring easy living just across the street from the new redevelopment district! Colesville Towers offers magnificent city and park views from your large balcony or patio. Walkibility is at its best with a short walk to the Metro, fine dining and theatre & Metro Bus and Ride-on service at your door! Features include: all utilities included, garage & street parking, large floor plans with spacious closets, bike rooms, outdoor grilling area with pool and sun deck, fitness center, community billiards room, 24-hour attended front desk, controlled access, and more.