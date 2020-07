Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park green community playground pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access lobby

The Veridian Apartments in Silver Spring, MD features Art Deco architecture, an eco-friendly green roof and a short walk to Silver Spring Metro. Our convenient location is just 3.5 miles from downtown Bethesda and minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and events in Washington D.C. Your home includes amazing views from the oversized balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as hardwood floors, granite countertops, energy efficient appliances and an in-home washer and dryer. Relax at the beautiful rooftop pool or work out in one of our two fitness centers. Enjoy the on-site convenience store and our 24-hour concierge to handle your every need.