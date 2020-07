Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking e-payments internet access media room business center community garden conference room internet cafe

Offering a small-town feel with big-city amenities and style. Conveniently located blocks from the Wheaton Metro Station, shopping & schools in desirable Montgomery County. Our multi million dollar full scale renovation is complete and we can't wait to show off our new look! Stop by our Leasing Center and let us show you what we have to offer. We know you will be glad you did! The Encore at Wheaton Station originated as The Wheaton Place Apartments back in 1964. We operated this community very successfully for over 45 years and to ensure the continuation of our success we have made a multi million dollar investment in the redevelopment of this popular apartment community. While we have made significant changes to the physical property, one thing has not changed? our commitment to delivering award winning exceptional resident services. We consistently strive to exceed our residents' expectations by providing the highest level of customer service, quality maintenance service and res