pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
455 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,790
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,857
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1024 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,483
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,848
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
900 sqft
A modern community with refinished hardwood floors, lots of living space and accent cabinetry. Located near I-495 and the University of Maryland at College Park. Gourmet kitchens and oversized balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,379
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1250 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, air-conditioning, and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Metro Red Line is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 3 at 02:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
12 Units Available
Woodside Park
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,330
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 16 at 06:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Also, the Sligo floorplan should now start at $1,599 until further notice. “Contact us to learn about special pricing for Educators, First Responders and more! Visit our website to find out if you meet our income requirements.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 East West Hgwy #210
1201 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
Silverton Condominium on the Red Line Metro @ Silver Spring - WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR THOSE WHO WANT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE METRO AND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE!!! THIS 2BR 2 BA UNIT HAS THE BEDROOMS SPLIT WITH ONE ON EACH
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
200 WAYNE AVE
200 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, VACANT. CLOSE TO METRO.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
416 E Indian Spring Dr
416 East Indian Spring Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 416 E Indian Spring Ave - Property Id: 315523 $2,000.00 /3 br + office / 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8809 Plymouth St Apt 2
8809 Plymouth Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
800 sqft
Conveniently located, gas & water included in rent! This unit has a private entry on the ground level.
