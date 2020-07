Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub key fob access accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym. Own your power position - steps from the area's best shops and restaurants, concerts at The Fillmore, and the nature trails in Rock Creek Park. Have a central impact at Core.