1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE

This wonderful home is in the charming Woodside Forest neighborhood! Built in 1959 and lovingly renovated/updated with attention to detail. Spacious chef's gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, island and large pantry. Large updated windows brighten the homes living space. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Recently updated lower level includes an au-pair suite with full bath, family room, game room and outside entrance. One car garage and driveway for plenty of off street parking. Lovely neighborhood, fantastic location close to downtown Silver Spring, Metro and Sligo Creek park, with its multiple use trails, soccer fields and playgrounds. It is hard to believe you are inside the Beltway when you are on a morning run or a bike ride and pass a deer and a great blue heron along the way.