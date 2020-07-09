All apartments in Silver Spring
1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE

1416 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Crestridge Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
This wonderful home is in the charming Woodside Forest neighborhood! Built in 1959 and lovingly renovated/updated with attention to detail. Spacious chef's gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, island and large pantry. Large updated windows brighten the homes living space. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Recently updated lower level includes an au-pair suite with full bath, family room, game room and outside entrance. One car garage and driveway for plenty of off street parking. Lovely neighborhood, fantastic location close to downtown Silver Spring, Metro and Sligo Creek park, with its multiple use trails, soccer fields and playgrounds. It is hard to believe you are inside the Beltway when you are on a morning run or a bike ride and pass a deer and a great blue heron along the way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

