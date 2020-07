Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cats allowed all utils included garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments e-payments

Looking for the heart of urban rejuvenation inside the Beltway? Your new most walkable address can be found in downtown Silver Spring at Metro 710. Your new apartment features gorgeous new finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. And, at Metro 710 apartments all utilities are included! Cafes and bistros line the street, and you’ll be right next to nightclubs and restaurants offering all the spice of the DC metro area. For an evening of sophistication, choose between classic theater and classy theatre, as the American Film Institute and Round House Theater strive for your attention. And with the Metro close by, you’re continually hooked up to downtown destinations. Find city life made easy at Metro 710 apartments in Silver Spring, MD.