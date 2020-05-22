All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8600 Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8600 Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

8600 Apartments

8600 16th St · (301) 327-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 86000811 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 86000409 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 86000309 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 86000415 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8600 Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reserva

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: General Free parking, reserve parking and visitor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Apartments have any available units?
8600 Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 8600 Apartments have?
Some of 8600 Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 8600 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Apartments offers parking.
Does 8600 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 8600 Apartments has a pool.
Does 8600 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 8600 Apartments has accessible units.
Does 8600 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8600 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8600 Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity